MUMBAI Dec 23 Gold demand in India, the
world's top buyer, remained subdued on Friday after prices edged
higher, tracking a rebound in the world market and as the local
currency pared early gains, dealers said.
* The most-active February gold contract on the
Multi Commodity Exchange was 0.24 percent higher at 27,764
rupees per 10 grams by 4:44 p.m.
* "Demand was weak. All of my counters today reported poor
sales. Sharp drop in prices is required to boost the demand,"
said a Chennai-based wholesaler.
* In some parts of the country demand was weak due to Khar
Mass, dealers said. Khar Mass is a month in the Hindu calendar,
observed from Dec. 16 to Jan. 14, considered inauspicious for
gold buying and starting new ventures.
* International spot gold inched higher on Friday in thin
trade, taking cues from higher equities after upbeat U.S.
economic data encouraged investors, while the persistent gloom
hanging over the euro zone weighed on sentiment.
* The rupee plays an important role in determining the
landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. The rupee
was at 52.86 to the dollar by 4:44 p.m., weaker than
its 52.72/73 close on Thursday.
* A Reuters poll of 20 hedge fund managers, economists and
traders showed international spot gold prices are expected to
fall below $1,500 an ounce over the next three months and they
are unlikely to retest September's all-time highs until later
2012 at the earliest.
At 1:15 p.m., the following were prices in rupees being
quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Friday Thursday
============================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 27,820 27,760
Silver .999/kg 52,980 53,076
At 4:14 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi
Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>
Contract Current price Net change
============================================================
Feb gold 27,759 + 61
Mar silver 53,186 + 292
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)