MUMBAI, Dec 26 Gold demand in India remained sluggish on Monday as people held off buying during year-end holidays and an inauspicious month for purchases provided a further deterrent, dealers said. * The most-active February gold contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange was 0.13 percent lower at 27,760 rupees per 10 grams by 2:25 p.m., due to an upside in the rupee. * "Traditionally the current period remains a lean season. In rural areas people avoid buying due to Khar Mass, while in urban areas people spend the vacation with family," said Daman Prakash Rathod, director with Chennai-based wholesaler MNC Bullion. "Even jewellers go on vacation." * Khar Mass is a month in the Hindu calendar from Dec. 16 to Jan. 14 which is considered inauspicious for gold buying and starting new ventures. * "Unless prices move dramatically demand will remain weak," Rathod said. * All U.S. commodity and financial markets were closed on Monday for the Christmas holiday. International spot gold was flat in very thin volume at $1,604 an ounce. * The rupee, which plays an important role in determining the landed cost of dollar-quoted gold, was at 52.77/78 to the dollar from Friday's close of 52.9600/9675 on hopes stronger economic news from the United States could make investors more confident and support investment in emerging markets. * A Reuters poll of 20 hedge fund managers, economists and traders showed international spot gold prices are expected to fall below $1,500 an ounce over the next three months and they are unlikely to retest September's all-time highs until later 2012 at the earliest. At 10:15 a.m., the following were prices in rupees being quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market : Monday Friday ========================================================== Gold .999/10 grams 27,820 27,810 Silver .999/kg 52,800 52,900 At 2:30 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:> Contract Current price Net change ============================================================= Feb gold 27,760 -36 Mar silver 53,045 -67 (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)