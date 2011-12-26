MUMBAI, Dec 26 Gold demand in India
remained sluggish on Monday as people held off buying during
year-end holidays and an inauspicious month for purchases
provided a further deterrent, dealers said.
* The most-active February gold contract on the
Multi Commodity Exchange was 0.13 percent lower at 27,760 rupees
per 10 grams by 2:25 p.m., due to an upside in the rupee.
* "Traditionally the current period remains a lean season.
In rural areas people avoid buying due to Khar Mass, while in
urban areas people spend the vacation with family," said Daman
Prakash Rathod, director with Chennai-based wholesaler MNC
Bullion. "Even jewellers go on vacation."
* Khar Mass is a month in the Hindu calendar from Dec. 16 to
Jan. 14 which is considered inauspicious for gold buying and
starting new ventures.
* "Unless prices move dramatically demand will remain weak,"
Rathod said.
* All U.S. commodity and financial markets were closed on
Monday for the Christmas holiday. International spot gold
was flat in very thin volume at $1,604 an ounce.
* The rupee, which plays an important role in determining
the landed cost of dollar-quoted gold, was at 52.77/78 to the
dollar from Friday's close of 52.9600/9675 on hopes stronger
economic news from the United States could make investors more
confident and support investment in emerging markets.
* A Reuters poll of 20 hedge fund managers, economists and
traders showed international spot gold prices are expected to
fall below $1,500 an ounce over the next three months and they
are unlikely to retest September's all-time highs until later
2012 at the earliest.
At 10:15 a.m., the following were prices in rupees being
quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Monday Friday
==========================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 27,820 27,810
Silver .999/kg 52,800 52,900
At 2:30 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi
Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>
Contract Current price Net change
=============================================================
Feb gold 27,760 -36
Mar silver 53,045 -67
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)