MUMBAI Dec 27 Gold prices in India eased
on Tuesday tracking a similar trend overseas, but the drop
wasn't enough to bolster demand in the world's top consumer as
people held off buying during year-end holidays and an
inauspicious month for purchases, dealers said.
* The most-active February gold contract on the
Multi Commodity Exchange was 0.55 percent lower at 27,626 rupees
per 10 grams by 2:15 p.m.
* "For the past few days prices are steady. Half percent or
one percent drop is not enough to attract buyers," said a
Mumbai-based dealer with a private bank dealing in bullion.
* "Unless and until it moves sharply in either direction
demand will remain subdued for the next two weeks. Only after
Khar Mass we can see some improvement in demand," the dealer
said.
* Khar Mass is a month in the Hindu calendar from Dec. 16 to
Jan. 14 which is considered inauspicious for gold buying and
starting new ventures.
* International spot gold fell to a one-week low of
$1,591.09 earlier on Tuesday and recovered slightly to $1,596.6
by 2.12 p.m., down half a percent from the previous close.
* The rupee, which plays an important role in determining
the landed cost of dollar-quoted gold, dropped to 52.95 to the
dollar from 52.725/735 at Monday's close on relatively high
outflows as the U.S. market reopened after an extended weekend
holiday..
* A Reuters poll earlier this month of 20 hedge fund
managers, economists and traders showed international spot gold
prices are expected to fall below $1,500 an ounce over the next
three months and they are unlikely to retest September's
all-time highs until later 2012 at the earliest.
At 1:15 p.m., the following were prices in rupees being
quoted by RiddiSiddhi Bullion in the spot market :
Tuesday Monday
============================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 27,560 27,700
Silver .999/kg 52,230 52,460
At 2:16 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi
Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>
Contract Current price Net change
==============================================================
Feb gold 27,629 -150
Mar silver 52,813 -324
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)