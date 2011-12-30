MUMBAI Dec 30 Gold demand in India rose
on Friday, after prices fell 3 percent in the past two
days, luring jewellers who began restocking and preparing for
the wedding season beginning mid-January, dealers said.
* "Jewellers are active. They were keeping lower stocks due
to higher prices," said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of JJ Gold
House, a wholesale in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata.
"For the past few weeks they were on sidelines expecting a
price fall. Now, they think it is a good buying opportunity at
current levels."
* At 3:42 p.m., the most-active February gold on the
Multi Commodity Exchange was 1.2 percent up at 27,157 rupees per
10 grams, tracking a firm world market and on a weak rupee.
* Demand was weak earlier this week due to year-end holidays
and ongoing Khar Mass. Khar Mass is a month in the Hindu
calendar, from Dec. 16 to Jan. 14, which is considered
inauspicious for gold buying and starting new ventures.
* International spot gold rose 1 percent to $1,561.89
an ounce.
* The rupee, which plays an important role in determining
the landed cost of dollar-quoted gold, fell to 53.3 to the
dollar from Thursday's close of 53.07/08, as importers stepped
up dollar-buying.
* A Reuters poll earlier this month of 20 hedge fund
managers, economists and traders showed international spot gold
prices are expected to fall below $1,500 an ounce over the next
three months and they are unlikely to retest September's
all-time highs until later 2012 at the earliest.
At 1:15 p.m., the following were prices in rupees being
quoted by RiddiSiddhi Bullion in the spot market :
Friday Thursday
==============================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 27,120 26,800
Silver .999/kg 50,700 52,725
At 3:25 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi
Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>
Contract Current price Net change
===============================================================
Feb gold 27,159 323
Mar silver 50,761 543
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)