MUMBAI Jan 4 Gold demand in India, the
world's top consumer of the metal, was moderate on Wednesday as
some jewellers chose to restock despite a price rise, dealers
said.
* At 4:35 p.m., the most-active February gold on the
Multi Commodity Exchange was up 0.18 percent at 27,706 rupees
per 10 grams, after rising 1 percent in the previous session.
* "Demand is moderate. Compared to last week, it has
improved, but still, many potential buyers are waiting for a
price correction," said Kapil Kumar Chokshi of Chokshi Arvind
Jewellers in Mumbai.
* International spot gold traded steady on Wednesday,
retaining most of the previous session's strong gains on
encouraging economic data from the United States and Europe, and
rising concerns on Iran also helped support sentiment.
* The Khar Mass period has been weighing on demand, dealers
said. Khar Mass is a month in the Hindu calendar from Dec. 16 to
Jan. 14 that is considered inauspicious for gold-buying and
starting new ventures.
* The rupee, which plays an important role in determining
the landed cost of the dollar-quoted gold, rose to 53 to the
dollar, up from 53.21/53.22 at the close on Tuesday, reflecting
dollar sales by some foreign banks.
* India has made hallmarking gold jewellery mandatory, a
senior government minister said on Wednesday, a move that could
boost demand in the world's biggest gold market by taking care
of quality worries.
* Gold imports by India plunged 56 percent to 125 tonnes in
the fourth quarter of 2011, cutting full-year imports by 8.4
percent as record high prices and high interest rates hit
demand, the head of India's leading bullion body said.
At 1:15 p.m., the following were prices in rupees being
quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Wednesday Tuesday
==============================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 27,870 27,650
Silver .999/kg 53,500 51,840
At 4:30 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi
Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>
Contract Current price Net change
===============================================================
Feb gold 27,690 +34
March silver 52,924 -185
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)