MUMBAI Jan 5 As India gold prices dipped
backed by a strengthening rupee, jewellers restocked for the
upcoming wedding season in the world's biggest consumer of the
precious metal, dealers said.
* At 3:36 p.m., the most-active February gold on the
Multi Commodity Exchange was down 0.32 percent at 27,762 rupees
per 10 grams as an appreciation in rupee outweighed gains in
world prices.
* "Jewellers were restocking. Demand was good in southern
India, especially in Tamil Nadu, due to the Pongal festival,"
said Chanda Venkatesh, managing director with CapsGold, a
bullion merchant in Hyderabad.
People in Tamil Nadu will celebrate Pongal, a popular
harvesting festival, in mid-January.
* "Demand will improve considerably in coming weeks due to
wedding season," Venkatesh said.
* International spot gold was on course for a fifth straight
session of gains on Thursday as growing anxiety on Iran boosted
its safe-haven appeal and rising seasonal demand in China buoyed
sentiment.
* The Khar Mass period has been weighing on demand, dealers
said. Khar Mass is a month in the Hindu calendar from Dec. 16 to
Jan. 14 that is considered inauspicious for gold-buying and
starting new ventures in many parts of the country.
* The rupee, which plays an important role in determining
the landed cost of the dollar-quoted gold, rose to 52.85/52.86
to the dollar from 52.95/52.96 on Wednesday.
* India has made hallmarking gold jewellery mandatory, a
senior government minister said on Wednesday, a move that could
boost demand in the world's biggest gold market by taking care
of quality worries.
* Gold imports by India plunged 56 percent to 125 tonnes in
the fourth quarter of 2011, cutting full-year imports by 8.4
percent as record high prices and high interest rates hit
demand, the head of India's leading bullion body said.
