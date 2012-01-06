MUMBAI Jan 6 Demand for gold eased in
India, the world's top consumer, on Friday as prices in the
local market rose following a rise in the overseas market,
dealers said. A strong rupee, however, limited the gains.
* The most-active February gold on the Multi
Commodity Exchange was up 0.1 percent at 27,850 rupees per 10
grams by 0941 GMT.
* "Indian consumers are becoming more and more price
sensitive. They are avoiding purchases above $1,620 per ounce
level," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a private bank dealing
in bullion. He sees buying emerging at around $1,590
level .
* "If rupee remains at current level, we can see demand at
that level."
* International spot gold edged up 0.3 percent to
$1,626.84 an ounce, on course for a weekly rise of 3.7 percent,
its strongest in a month as investors nervous over the euro zone
debt crisis sought safety in bullion.
* The rupee, which plays an important role in determining
the landed cost of the dollar-quoted gold, rose to 52.7575/7650
to the dollar from 52.98/99 on Thursday, aided by foreign
investors buying into local debt.
* India has made hallmarking gold jewellery mandatory, a
senior government minister said on Wednesday, a move that could
boost demand in the world's biggest gold market by taking care
of quality worries.
* Gold imports by India plunged 56 percent to 125 tonnes in
the fourth quarter of 2011, cutting full-year imports by 8.4
percent as record high prices and high interest rates hit
demand, Bombay Bullion Association President Prithviraj Kothari
said.
At 1:15 p.m., the following were prices in rupees being
quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Friday Thursday
=============================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 28,040 27,913
Silver .999/kg 53,075 52,630
At 3:05 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi
Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>
Contract Current price Net change
==============================================================
Feb gold 27,835 +14
March silver 52,668 -72
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)