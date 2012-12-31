MUMBAI, Dec 31 Gold demand in India, the world's
biggest buyer of the metal, was weak on Monday due to year-end,
and as prices nudged higher following gains in the world market.
* The actively traded gold contract for February delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.17 percent
higher at 30,748 rupees per 10 grams as of 0955 GMT.
* "Buying is very thin. People are busy with New Year
celebration plans. Jewellers are also not active in the market,"
said a Mumbai-based dealer with a state-run bank.
"For the last few days prices are moving in a narrow-range.
Breakout is needed on either side to attract buyers."
* The rupee, which rose on Monday, plays an important role
in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow
metal.
* Overseas gold ticked up to around $1,663 an ounce and was
on track for a twelfth straight annual gain, although wary
investors stayed on the sidelines as last-ditch attempts to
resolve a U.S. fiscal crisis seemed to be getting nowhere.
* The March silver contract on the MCX rose 0.24
percent to 57,801 rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees
at 1:15 p.m. in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank :
Monday Friday
==================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 30,768 30,770
Silver .999/kg 58,623 58,760
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)