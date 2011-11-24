MUMBAI Nov 24 Gold futures in India, the
world's biggest consumer, eased on Thursday afternoon due to a
rebound in the rupee, though demand in local spot market
remained weak as buyers were seeking further correction, dealers
said.
* The most-active gold for December delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.57 percent lower at 28,615
rupees per 10 grams at 3:41 p.m.
The contract earlier this month hit a record high of 29,212
rupees.
* The Indian rupee, which plays an important role in
determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal,
gained in afternoon trade on Thursday on account of dollar
selling from corporates and hopes that steps announced by the
central bank could boost dollar inflows.
* "Traders think prices are too high. They are waiting for
correction. Demand from jewelers was also weak," said a
Mumbai-based dealer with a private bank dealing in bullion.
* The wedding season -- traditionally a moment for splurging
on gold -- is currently underway in India, but so far it has
failed to bolster demand substantially.
* India gold demand, which recorded a fall of 20 percent in
the September quarter, could rise in the last quarter and
surpass the 1,000 tonnes demand mark in 2011, according to the
World Gold Council figures.
At 1:15 p.m., the following were prices in rupees being
quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Thursday Wednesday
============================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 28,975 29,030
Silver .999/kg 57,360 56,800
At 3:43 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi
Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>
Contract Current price Net change
=========================================================
Dec gold 28,619 -161
Dec silver 55,623 -223
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)