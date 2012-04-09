US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
Ranbaxy Laboratories surged 4.5 percent after brokerage Macquarie said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was "likely" to approve next month the distribution of acne medicine CIP-Isotretinoin in the United States.
Ranbaxy has an exclusive deal with Cipher Pharmaceuticals to market CIP-Isotretinoin in the United States, pending approval from the FDA.
Macquarie did not specify sources for its prediction, but noted such an approval could lead Ranbaxy to gain a 20-25 percent market share in the segment, making it a $120-160 million product.
"A likely approval of the product by the US FDA in our opinion could be a very positive trigger for Ranbaxy," said in a note dated April 4. Indian markets were closed Thursday and Friday due to public holidays.
The U.S. FDA was no immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.