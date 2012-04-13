Indian shares in rate sensitive sectors such as banks, auto and real estate rose as investors expect the Reserve Bank of India to cut rate in its monetary policy statement on April 17, after weaker-than-expected factory data in February.

The government also revised sharply downward the January numbers to 1.1 percent from 6.8 percent published earlier.

The January markdown increases the likelihood of a rate cut by 25 bps next Tuesday, brokerage JP Morgan said in a note to clients.

The cabinet approval to the restructuring of national carrier Air India also helped banking stocks, traders said.

The restructuring is positive for the banking sector as it has been approved by a consortium of 26 banks, including SBI , Bank of Baroda and IDBI Bank, said brokerage Sharekhan in a note.

The BSE Auto index was up 1.6 percent, BSE Bankex 1 percent and BSE Realty index 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)