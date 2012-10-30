MUMBAI Oct 30 India's 10-year bond yield rose around 4 basis points, while the rupee and stocks weakened after the central bank kept interest rates unchanged but lowered the cash reserve ratio.

India's 10-year bond yield was at 8.16 percent, up around 4 bps from levels before the decision was announced.

Traders said bonds were hit as the cut in the CRR, or the amount of deposits banks must keep with the Reserve Bank of India, could lower the potential of bond purchases via open market operations.

The Indian rupee weakened to 54.03/04 per dollar from around 53.89/90 before the RBI decision.

The BSE index fell 0.3 percent, erasing earlier mild falls. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)