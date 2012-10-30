MUMBAI Oct 30 India's 10-year bond yield
rose around 4 basis points, while the rupee and
stocks weakened after the central bank kept interest rates
unchanged but lowered the cash reserve ratio.
India's 10-year bond yield was at 8.16 percent, up around 4
bps from levels before the decision was announced.
Traders said bonds were hit as the cut in the CRR, or the
amount of deposits banks must keep with the Reserve Bank of
India, could lower the potential of bond purchases via open
market operations.
The Indian rupee weakened to 54.03/04 per dollar
from around 53.89/90 before the RBI decision.
The BSE index fell 0.3 percent, erasing earlier
mild falls.
(Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)