MUMBAI, June 17 The Indian rupee held
onto its losses on Monday, while stocks edged lower and interest
rate swaps rose, after the Reserve Bank of India kept the
country's key lending rate unchanged while warning of upwards
risks to inflation.
The outcome was expected, although some analysts had seen an
outside chance of a rate cut or a cut in the cash reserve ratio.
The rupee was trading at 57.81/82 per dollar as of 0542 GMT,
weaker than its 57.5150/5250 close on Friday after briefly
falling to as much as 57.90 after the RBI decision. The rupee is
not too far from a record low of 58.98 hit last week.
The BSE share index was down 0.2 percent, while the
10-year bond yield was up 2 basis points (bps) at 7.33 percent
from its previous close. The five-year swap rate
was up 4 bps at 7.01 percent from its Friday close.
(Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)