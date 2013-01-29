MUMBAI Jan 29 Indian swap rates fell while the rupee strengthened after the central bank cut interest rates by 25 basis points as expected, while also delivering a surprise cut in the cash reserve ratio.

The 1-year overnight index swap (OIS) rate, which is also sensitive to liquidity conditions, fell 5 basis points (bps) to 7.54 percent from levels before the decision. The 5-year OIS rate fell 3 bps to 7.14 percent, according to traders.

The Indian rupee strengthened to 53.79 from around 53.84 before the decision, while the NSE's banking sub-index was up 0.3 percent.

The 10-year bond yield was down 1 bp as the cut in the cash reserve ratio reduced the prospects of bond purchases via open market operations. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Anand Basu)