MUMBAI, Sept 20 Indian federal bonds, rupee and stocks extended losses on Friday after the central bank unexpectedly raised the key policy rate by 25 basis points to 7.50 percent.

The 10-year bond yield rose 18 basis points to 8.36 percent from levels before the decision.

The rupee extended losses, falling as much as 62.10/15 to a dollar from 61.93/61.99 previously.

India's NSE share index also lost further ground and was down 2.6 percent at 0545 GMT.

