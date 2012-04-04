Real estate stocks fell due to fears about disappointing earnings for the fiscal year ended in March, and worries that a cut in interest rates may not be enough to help the struggling sector because of high property prices, especially in Mumbai.

"Income, mortgage rate and house prices largely determine purchase decisions. We believe consumers will need more than a rate cut to return to the market," said Bank of America-Merrill Lynch in a report dated Tuesday.

Shares of DLF, Unitech and Sobha Developers were down between 1.7 to 4.7 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)