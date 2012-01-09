MUMBAI Jan 9 Natural rubber prices in
India are likely to fall this week on higher supplies from local
farmers and lower demand from tyre makers, who were meeting part
of their requirement through cheaper imports, dealers said.
At 4:36 p.m, the benchmark February rubber on
India's National Multi-Commodity Exchange (NMCE) was up 0.2
percent at 19,410 rupees per 100 kg.
"Production is going on in full swing. Climate is favourable
for tapping," said N. Radhakrishnan, a dealer and former
president of Cochin Rubber Merchants Association.
"Demand is weak. Tyre markers are importing due to lower
prices in the world market."
India's natural rubber imports edged up 4.6 percent in
November to 15,069 tonnes, the state-run Rubber Board said on
Dec. 9, and a steep price fall in overseas markets is likely to
continue to make imports attractive for tyre makers.
The world's fourth-biggest producer also imports natural
rubber from Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam.
The price of the most-traded RSS-4 rubber (ribbed, smoked
sheet) in Kottayam market in Kerala fell 300 rupees to 18,700
rupees per 100 kg on Monday, while in Bangkok the price was
17,685 rupees.
Prospects of higher local production got a boost after the
southern state of Kerala, the biggest rubber producer in the
country, received rainfall earlier this month, dealers said.
India's natural rubber production during November rose 4.3
percent on a year ago to 94,400 tonnes, while consumption was
82,000 tonnes compared with 78,010 tonnes a year ago.
China, the world's biggest importer of natural rubber, is
unlikely to buy in bulk ahead of the lower-supply wintering
months as it has enough stocks at home, a senior economist of
the ANRPC grouping of rubber-producing nations, said last
week.
"Lower buying from China will bring down international
prices, and thereby put pressure on local prices," Radhakrishnan
said.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)