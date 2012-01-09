MUMBAI Jan 9 Natural rubber prices in India are likely to fall this week on higher supplies from local farmers and lower demand from tyre makers, who were meeting part of their requirement through cheaper imports, dealers said.

At 4:36 p.m, the benchmark February rubber on India's National Multi-Commodity Exchange (NMCE) was up 0.2 percent at 19,410 rupees per 100 kg.

"Production is going on in full swing. Climate is favourable for tapping," said N. Radhakrishnan, a dealer and former president of Cochin Rubber Merchants Association.

"Demand is weak. Tyre markers are importing due to lower prices in the world market."

India's natural rubber imports edged up 4.6 percent in November to 15,069 tonnes, the state-run Rubber Board said on Dec. 9, and a steep price fall in overseas markets is likely to continue to make imports attractive for tyre makers.

The world's fourth-biggest producer also imports natural rubber from Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam.

The price of the most-traded RSS-4 rubber (ribbed, smoked sheet) in Kottayam market in Kerala fell 300 rupees to 18,700 rupees per 100 kg on Monday, while in Bangkok the price was 17,685 rupees.

Prospects of higher local production got a boost after the southern state of Kerala, the biggest rubber producer in the country, received rainfall earlier this month, dealers said.

India's natural rubber production during November rose 4.3 percent on a year ago to 94,400 tonnes, while consumption was 82,000 tonnes compared with 78,010 tonnes a year ago.

China, the world's biggest importer of natural rubber, is unlikely to buy in bulk ahead of the lower-supply wintering months as it has enough stocks at home, a senior economist of the ANRPC grouping of rubber-producing nations, said last week.

"Lower buying from China will bring down international prices, and thereby put pressure on local prices," Radhakrishnan said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)