MUMBAI Jan 17 Natural rubber prices in India are likely to rise this week fanned by a rally in the world market, though gains are likely to be capped by weak demand from tyre makers, who were meeting part of their requirement through cheaper imports, dealers said.

Key Tokyo rubber futures posted their biggest daily gain since early December on Tuesday helped by expectations that the Thai government may intervene in the market to lift prices while better-than-expected news on China's economy fuelled hopes for steady growth in demand.

"Despite the rise in the world market, prices are still higher in India. So tyre makers will import more quantity in January," said Ibrahim Jalal, treasurer, All India Rubber Dealers Federation.

India imported 21,734 tonnes of natural rubber in December, up 57 percent on year, state-run Rubber Board said on Jan. 10.

The world's fourth-biggest producer also imports natural rubber from Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam.

The benchmark February rubber on India's National Multi-Commodity Exchange (NMCE) provisionally closed up 1.8 percent at 19,590 rupees per 100 kg.

The price of the most-traded RSS-4 rubber (ribbed, smoked sheet) in the Kottayam market in Kerala rose by 200 rupees to 18,950 rupees per 100 kg on Tuesday.

"Farmers are slowly releasing stocks in the market as wintering season is starting from next month," Jalal said.

Rubber production in India peaks during Oct-Jan and starts falling from February due to wintering.

China, the world's biggest importer of natural rubber, is unlikely to buy in bulk ahead of the lower-supply wintering months as it has enough stocks at home, a senior economist of the ANRPC grouping of rubber-producing nations, said on Jan 5. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)