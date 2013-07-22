Rupee notes are seen in this picture illustration taken in Mumbai June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

MUMBAI The rupee weakened on Monday on dollar demand from importers with traders awaiting the opening of domestic share markets for near-term direction.

Bond yields eased initially on expectations of rupee strength, but soon turned flat on the day.

At 9:08 a.m., the partially convertible rupee was trading at 59.45/46 versus its previous close of 59.35/36. The benchmark 10-year bond yield was trading flat at 7.94 percent.

Indian government bonds will have no price bands on Monday, the country's Fixed Income Money Market and Derivative Association said on its website on Friday.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair)