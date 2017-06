MUMBAI Nov 12 The Indian rupee fell to a two-month low on Monday, touching 55 to the dollar, after data showed the country's trade deficit widened in October, raising concerns about the current account deficit.

The rupee was trading at 54.91/92 to the dollar as of 0641 GMT after briefly touching 55, a level last seen Sept. 13. It had last closed at 54.75/76 on Friday (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)