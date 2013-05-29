MUMBAI May 29 The Indian rupee weakened to its lowest in 10 months on Wednesday tracking broad dollar gains versus global and Asian currencies.

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 56.22/23 per dollar as of 0554 GMT, its weakest since July 25, 2012, and weaker than its 55.9550/9650 close on Tuesday.

The index of the dollar against six major currencies was up 0.3 percent, while the BSE share index was down 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)