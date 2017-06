MUMBAI Jan 7 The Indian rupee fell to an over 1-month low in late trade on Monday as local stocks slipped and the euro weakened as last week's Federal Reserve minutes continued to cast doubt over future U.S. monetary stimulus.

The BSE stock index gave up early gains to end down 0.47 percent.

The rupee was at 55.26/27 per dollar as of 1010 GMT, its weakest since Nov 29, and down from its previous close of 55.07/08. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)