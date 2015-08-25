Norway's wealth fund excludes BHEL from investments
OSLO Bharat Heavy Electricals has been excluded from the investment portfolio of Norway's $935-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, the Norwegian central bank said on Friday.
MUMBAI The rupee extended gains in afternoon trading on Tuesday, rebounding further from a two-year low against the dollar earlier in the day, after China's central bank cut interest rates and simultaneously relaxed reserve requirements.
The rupee gained to as much as 65.89 per dollar after the news from China from levels of around 66.20. It had earlier hit as low as 66.76 to the dollar, its weakest since Sept. 4, 2013.
Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year bond yield was trading at 7.81 percent compared to its 7.89 percent close on Monday. The yield had hit a session high of 7.91 earlier in the day.
NEW DELHI India is looking at creating a national no-fly list of unruly passengers, the top bureaucrat at the civil aviation ministry said on Friday, weeks after a lawmaker admitted assaulting an official from state-owned carrier Air India.