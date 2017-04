Reuters Market Eye - The rupee extends losses tailing stock weakness. Euro losses also hurting, says dealer. The Indian unit is at 60.38/39, down from an intraday high of 59.84.

Last close for the rupee was at 59.66/67. The BSE Sensex is down 1.32 percent as of 1.07 p.m.

Pair has immediate resistance at 60.40.

Dealers say no RBI presence suspected for now, but on watch.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)