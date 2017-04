People walk past a roadside currency exchange vendor in the old quarters of Delhi May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The USD/INR is keeping gains, though off highs on selling by foreign banks. The pair is at 62.78/80 versus Friday's close of 62.51/52, after touching an intraday high of 63.03.

Custodial flows-related selling by foreign banks and IT-related flows are keeping the pair in check.

The pair is headed for a first monthly loss in five, down 4.6 percent, and for a second quarter of gains, up 5.6 percent.

Local stocks extend losses, down 1.2 percent. June-quarter current account deficit likely to be higher than $18 billion with data due at 5 p.m.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)