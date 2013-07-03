MUMBAI, July 3 The Indian rupee fell below 60 to the dollar on Wednesday, heading for a third consecutive session of falls, on concerns foreign investors would continue to exit domestic markets and add to concerns about the funding of the country's record current account deficit.

Traders are also wary of potential intervention from the Reserve Bank of India.

The rupee was last at 60.03/04, weaker than its Tuesday close of 59.66/67. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)