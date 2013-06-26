MUMBAI, June 26 The Indian rupee was weaker in early trade on Wednesday, with dealers watching for central bank intervention as the currency closes in on its record low.

At 0332GMT, the rupee was at 59.78/79 to a dollar versus Tuesday's close of 59.66/67. It had hit a record low of 59.9850 last week. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Supriya Kurane)