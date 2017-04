MUMBAI, June 27 The Indian rupee gained on Thursday, backing off from a record low hit in the previous session, as the country's current account deficit narrowed in the January-March quarter, easing some concerns about the funding of the deficit.

The rupee rose to 60.36/38 to the dollar at 0344 GMT, recovering from a record low of 60.76 hit on Wednesday. The currency closed at 60.7150/7250 in the previous session.

The current account deficit narrowed to $18.1 billion in January-March versus a $21.7 billion deficit in the same quarter year ago. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)