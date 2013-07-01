MUMBAI, July 1 The Indian rupee gained to a near
two-week high on Monday, as worries temporarily eased after
foreign investors turned buyers of domestic shares, while
rumoured inflows from Unilever's open offer for its local unit
also helped.
Several dealers cited flows related to Unilever's
$5.4 billion open offer for its Indian unit,
which started on June 21.
The rupee was also helped after India's BSE index
gained 0.9 percent, buoyed by news foreign investors had bought
shares worth a net 11.24 billion rupees ($189.15 million) on
Friday, snapping a 13-day selling streak.
At 0724 GMT, the rupee was at 58.99/00 to the dollar, after
gaining to as much 58.965 in trade, its highest since June 19.
It closed at 59.385/395 on Friday.
($1 = 59.4250 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)