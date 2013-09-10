MUMBAI, Sept 10 The Indian rupee rose 2.2 percent on Tuesday, logging a fourth consecutive session of gains, helped by a surge in local shares and easing geopolitical concerns in Syria.

The rupee ended at 63.84/85 to a dollar as against 65.24/25 Friday close. It rose to 63.78 in session, its highest level since Aug. 26.

Indian markets were closed on Monday for a local holiday.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)