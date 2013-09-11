MUMBAI, Sept 11 The Indian rupee extended gains to a fifth session on Wednesday as easing geopolitical tensions in Syria led to cooling of global crude oil prices, which will help keep the country's import bill in check.

The rupee was at 63.74/75 to a dollar in early trades versus 63.84/85 Tuesday close.

Bond yields also eased on lower oil prices with the benchmark 10-year yield down 4 basis points at 8.43 percent.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Sunil Nair)