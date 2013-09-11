BRIEF-Scintilla Commercial & Credit appoints Prabhat Kumar Marda as CFO
* Says approved appointment of Prabhat Kumar Marda as chief financial officer
MUMBAI, Sept 11 The Indian rupee extended gains to a fifth session on Wednesday as easing geopolitical tensions in Syria led to cooling of global crude oil prices, which will help keep the country's import bill in check.
The rupee was at 63.74/75 to a dollar in early trades versus 63.84/85 Tuesday close.
Bond yields also eased on lower oil prices with the benchmark 10-year yield down 4 basis points at 8.43 percent.
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Says compared to last financial year's turnover, turnover has increased by approximately 20% during FY 2016-17
** Property developer says sales volumes and values up by 18 pct and 35 pct respectively on qtr-to-qtr basis as part of Q4 operational update on Tues