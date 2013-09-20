MUMBAI, Sept 20 The Indian central bank likely sold dollars via state-run banks to stabilise the rupee after it extended losses post the policy decision to raise the key interest rate by 25 basis points while also unwinding some of the recent rupee support steps.

Four dealers said the central bank was spotted selling the greenback from around 62.60 levels.

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 61.96/97 per dollar by 1:08 p.m. (0738 GMT), sharply below its session low of 62.61 but still weaker than its close of 61.77/78 on Thursday.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan raised the central bank's policy repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 7.50 percent, defying widespread forecasts that he would leave the rate on hold to bolster a sluggish economy, and as expected struck a hawkish tone. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)