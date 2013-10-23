MUMBAI Oct 23 The Indian rupee gained on Wednesday, tracking a weakness in the dollar after soft U.S. jobs data led to hopes that the Federal Reserve would not start tapering monetary stimulus until 2014.

The partially convertible currency was trading at 61.12/14 to a dollar versus Tuesday's close at 61.655/665, snapping three sessions of losses.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was 6 basis points lower at 8.55 percent. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)