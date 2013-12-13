(Repeats to attach to alerts)

MUMBAI Dec 13 The Indian rupee fell and bonds yields surged on Friday after retail inflation spiked, raising bets of a rate hike at the central bank's policy meeting next week.

The rupee fell to as much as 62.18 to a dollar and was last trading at 62.14/15. It had last closed at 61.81/82.

Bond yields surged as traders factored in the prospect of the third rate hike by Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan.

The 10-year bond yield was up 7 basis points at 8.92 percent.

Sharply higher food prices drove up retail inflation INCPIY=ECI to 11.24 percent in November from 10.17 percent in October, data released Thursday showed. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar & Swati Bhat; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)