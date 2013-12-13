* Rupee ends at 62.125/135 to a dollar versus 61.81/82 Thu
close
* 10-yr bond yield ends at 8.91 pct, up 6 bps
* Retail inflation spikes to highest on record
(Adds closing levels, weekly performance)
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Dec 13 The Indian rupee fell and bond
yields surged on Friday after retail inflation spiked to its
highest on record, raising expectations for another rate hike by
the central bank and adding to the woes of the embattled
government.
Reserve Bank of India chief Raghuram Rajan said on Thursday
he was "very uncomfortable" with the inflation reading, a
comment that probably seals the case for him to deliver his
third rate increase next Wednesday, despite a weak economy.
"Given the upside surprise, and the possibility of higher
food prices feeding into core, we see risks that the RBI may
tighten earlier than expected," Goldman Sachs said in a note
following the data.
"We continue to expect the repo rate to go up to an above-
consensus 8.5 percent by end-June 2014," it said, a move that
would mark another 75-basis-point increase from the current
policy rate.
The rupee weakened as far as 62.28 to the dollar, a
one-week low, and closed onshore trading at 62.125/135, a third
day of losses. It had ended trade at 61.81/82 on Thursday.
For the week, it fell 1.1 percent, after three successive
weeks of gains.
Bond yields surged, with the 10-year yield up
6 basis points at 8.91 percent.
The BSE benchmark stock index ended down 1 percent.
Sharply higher food prices drove up retail inflation
to 11.24 percent in November from 10.17 percent in
October, data released on Thursday showed.
Some traders even flagged the prospect of a surprise 50-
basis-point hike by the RBI, though most still expect a more
modest increase of 25 basis points.
High inflation has been a key factor behind the Congress
government's poor showing in recent state elections and it can
ill-afford continued discontent among its support base of
primarily poor people ahead of general elections due by May.
Factory output, however, showed a contraction in October,
muddying the waters for the central bank, which will also be
under pressure from the government to support a fledging
economic recovery.
"After such a print and statement, he (Rajan) now has to
hike rates next week - hurting the growth outlook, or lose
credibility, both of which would be INR-negative," said Dariusz
Kowalczyk, a Hong Kong-based strategist with Credit Agricole
CIB.
"The government is bound to pressure him not to do so given
the unfavourable growth impact ahead of H114 elections, and we
expect the INR to keep falling," he said.
(Additional reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Chris Gallagher
and Clarence Fernandez)