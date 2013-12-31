Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
MUMBAI Dec 31 The Indian rupee ended higher on Tuesday, closing the year as Asia's third worst performer, with the quantum of future stimulus tapering by the Federal Reserve and the general elections due by May to set direction in the new year.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 61.80/81 per dollar compared with 61.91/92 on Monday. It fell 11 percent in 2013, its third successive annual loss.
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Dow -0.28 pct, S&P -0.10 pct, Nasdaq +0.02 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.17 pct (Updates to early afternoon)