MUMBAI Jan 3 The Indian rupee fell to a 1-month low on Friday, extending losses for a third consecutive session, as the dollar strengthened against emerging Asian currencies and as a bout of risk aversion hit local stocks.

The partially convertible currency fell to as much as 62.53 to a dollar, a level last seen on Dec. 4, as against Thursday's close of 62.26/27. It was last trading at 62.51/52.

Local shares were down 0.6 percent, after falling the most in six weeks on Thursday.

Asian currencies were largely weaker, with the Philippine peso at a four-month low. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Sunil Nair)