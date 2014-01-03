MUMBAI Jan 3 The Indian rupee fell to
a 1-month low on Friday, extending losses for a third
consecutive session, as the dollar strengthened against emerging
Asian currencies and as a bout of risk aversion hit local
stocks.
The partially convertible currency fell to as much as 62.53
to a dollar, a level last seen on Dec. 4, as against Thursday's
close of 62.26/27. It was last trading at 62.51/52.
Local shares were down 0.6 percent, after falling the most
in six weeks on Thursday.
Asian currencies were largely weaker, with the Philippine
peso at a four-month low.
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Sunil Nair)