MUMBAI Jan 24 India's central bank was seen selling dollars via state-run banks on Friday after the rupee slipped to a two-month low, three dealers told Reuters.

The partially convertible rupee fell as much as 62.73 to the dollar, its worst level since Nov. 22. It closed at 62.66/67 versus its Thursday close of 61.9275/9375. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anand Basu)