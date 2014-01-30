MUMBAI Jan 30 The Indian rupee fell on Thursday, tracking weakness in emerging markets after the Federal Reserve further pruned its monetary stimulus.

The partially convertible rupee was last at 62.77/78 versus Wednesday's close of 62.41/42. It had earlier dropped to as low as 62.90.

Bond yields also rose in line with losses in the rupee. The 10-year bond yield was last at 8.80 percent, up 3 basis points. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)