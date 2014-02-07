* Rupee ends at 62.2825/2925 versus Thursday's close of
62.3650/3750
* India approves Vodafone's $1.6 bln stake hike in unit
* Rupee gains 0.6 percent for week, snapping two weeks of
losses
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Feb 7 The Indian rupee rose to a
one-week high on Friday to post its first weekly gain in three,
helped by favourable flows and rising confidence over the
country's defence against any emerging market outflows.
That confidence will be tested later on Friday when the
United States is due to post monthly employment data, a key
indicator in setting expectations about whether the Federal
Reserve will continue its pace of steady cuts in its bond
purchases.
India is also due to post advance GDP numbers later in the
day.
"The robustness or otherwise of the employment report will
broadly set the rupee's directional trend in the coming weeks,"
said Param Sarma, chief executive officer at NSP Forex.
The partially convertible rupee ended at
62.2825/2925 per dollar, compared with Thursday's close of
62.365/375. It gained 0.6 percent in the week, snapping two
weeks of losses, to post its biggest gain since Dec. 6.
The rupee is seen less vulnerable to emerging market selling
after authorities slashed the current account deficit and raised
currency reserves.
The strong response to the government's auction of mobile
spectrum is also improving confidence about the fiscal deficit
target.
Flows have also helped the rupee. The rupee on Friday
benefited as dealers are also awaiting inflows from Vodafone
Group Plc's $1.6 billion deal to buy out its minority partners
in its Indian unit.
The government will also report factory output and
industrial data next week. Reserve Bank of India governor
Raghuram Rajan has said he will keep rates steady if inflation
continues to ease as expected.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 62.61, while the three-month was at
63.48.
Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Sunil Nair