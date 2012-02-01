MUMBAI Feb 1 The Indian rupee reversed intraday losses in afternoon trading on Wednesday helped by portfolio flows and recovery in local shares.

* At 2:14 p.m. (0844 GMT), the rupee was at 49.44/45, steady at Tuesday's close, but way up from the low of 49.66 touched earlier in the day.

* Outlook on the rupee is bullish as foreign investors are expected to park more funds in Asia's third-largest economy, where growth is seen perking up as the central bank gradually returns to an accommodative monetary policy.

* Overseas investors have bought Indian shares worth $2.1 billion so far this year and invested $3.2 billion in debt, according to data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

* India's main share index too recovered all early losses and was up 0.19 percent. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)