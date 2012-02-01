MUMBAI Feb 1 The Indian rupee reversed
intraday losses in afternoon trading on Wednesday helped by
portfolio flows and recovery in local shares.
* At 2:14 p.m. (0844 GMT), the rupee was at
49.44/45, steady at Tuesday's close, but way up from the low of
49.66 touched earlier in the day.
* Outlook on the rupee is bullish as foreign investors are
expected to park more funds in Asia's third-largest economy,
where growth is seen perking up as the central bank gradually
returns to an accommodative monetary policy.
* Overseas investors have bought Indian shares worth $2.1
billion so far this year and invested $3.2 billion in debt,
according to data from the Securities and Exchange Board of
India.
* India's main share index too recovered all early
losses and was up 0.19 percent.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)