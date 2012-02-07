* Advance estimate of FY12 growth due at 0530 GMT
* Wrangling over Greece debt deal weighs
(Adds details, quotes, updates to mid-morning)
MUMBAI Feb 7 The Indian rupee crawled
higher in choppy trade on Tuesday as dollar inflows partially
offset volatile local stock market and subdued risk appetite due
to impasse over bailout Greece.
The government's advance estimate of growth for the fiscal
year ending March due around 0530 GMT will be crucial for clues
on interest rates and any impact on the equity market could
influence the rupee, traders said.
Many policymakers expect India to grow between 7 percent and
7.5 percent in the current fiscal year, as against 8.4 percent
in the last fiscal year.
At 10:44 a.m. (0514 GMT), the rupee was at 48.93/94
to the dollar, after rising to 48.90 earlier. It closed at
49.05/06 on Monday, ending a four-day winning streak, after
touching 48.60, its strongest since Sept. 21.
"Rupee will be range-bound between 48.80 and 49.12," said S.
Nagarajan, head of forex dealing at Al Rostamani International
Exchange.
Worries over the Greece bailout may put selling pressure on
the rupee, although a sharp fall is unlikely as dollar flows
into Asia's third largest economy are seen remaining strong, he
said.
Foreign funds have invested $3.2 billion in local equities
and $3.3 billion in debt so far this year according to data from
the Securities and Exchange Board of India.
Political leaders in Greece delayed a decision on securing a
130 billion euro ($170.01 billion) rescue on Monday, risking the
country being pushed into a chaotic debt default that would
destabilise the entire euro zone.
India's main share index was up 0.16 percent in
volatile trade while the euro was at $1.3100, up from $1.3061 at
the end of trading in local currency market on Monday.
One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 49.24.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all ended
around 49.18, on total volume of $1.04 billion.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)