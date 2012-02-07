MUMBAI Feb 7 The Indian rupee lost most
early gains in afternoon trade on Tuesday as local equities
turned negative and dollar demand from importers, most likely
oil refiners, picked up.
* At 2:57 p.m. (0927 GMT), the rupee was at
49.00/49.01 to the dollar, after rising to 48.8150 earlier. It
closed at 49.05/06 on Monday, ending a four-day winning streak,
after touching 48.60, its strongest since Sept. 21.
* The government's advance estimate of gross domestic
product growth in 2011/12 at 6.9 percent did not have any
significant impact on the currency as the number was broadly in
line with market estimates.
* India's main share index was down 0.44 percent on
profit taking.
* Developments in the Greece bailout saga would be eyed for
future cues on risk appetite and global growth trajectory.
* Greece's prime minister and the leaders of the major
political parties are set to resume talks today on new austerity
measures demanded by the EU in return for a second bail-out. The
deal needs to be approved by Feb. 15 if the money is to be
available in time to meet a March 20 bond redemption.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)