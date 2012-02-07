* Importer demand for dlr, negative local shares weigh
* Skeptical about rupee rally through 1H2012 - HDFC Bank
(Adds details, quotes, updates to close)
By Aditya Phatak
MUMBAI, Feb 7 The Indian rupee fell in
volatile trade on Tuesday as oil importers' demand for the
greenback and a negative local share market offset comfort from
dollar inflows.
The rupee ended at 49.19/20 to the dollar, after
rising to 48.8150. It closed at 49.05/06 on Monday, ending a
four-day winning streak, after touching 48.60, its strongest
since Sept. 21.
Outlook on the local currency is turning increasingly
uncertain due to continuing concerns over Greece's debt
problems, and the political logjam that continues to hem in
local reforms as well as the persistently high inflation.
For an analysis on India's economic reality,
"Flows continue to persist, but importers are not taking
chances and are booking dollars as nobody wants to caught
offguard if any negative news comes from the euro zone," said
Vikas Chittiprolu, a senior foreign exchange with Andhra Bank.
"If the rupee breaks 49.20 convincingly, then we could see
50.10."
The rupee gained more than 7 percent in January after
declining nearly 16 percent in 2011 to become one of the worst
performing major Asian currencies.
"We remain somewhat skeptical about whether this
(rupee)rally will sustain over the course of 1H2012," said
Abheek Barua, chief economist at HDFC Bank.
"We believe that another bout of global risk aversion could
set in that could weigh on the INR," he said in a research note
on Tuesday, adding the rupee could settle in band of 49.50-50.50
per dollar in April-June.
A sharper fall in the local currency may be prevented by the
central bank which has been intervening intermittently in the
foreign exchange market.
In addition, the RBI has also clamped down on speculation in
the local currency market by slashing trading limits of banks
last December. It has since then, slightly eased these
restrictions for a very few banks.
For details of steps taken by the RBI to curb the rupee's
volatility and increase inflows, see:
The government's estimate that the gross domestic product in
2011/12 would grow 6.9 percent was broadly in line with market
estimates, and did not have any significant impact on the
currency's movement.
India's main share index ended 0.48
percent lower, while the euro was at $1.3122 at close of trading
in local currency market.
Greece's major political parties need to reach agreement on
new austerity measures demanded by the EU in return for a second
bail-out. The deal needs to be approved by Feb. 15 if the money
is to be available in time to meet a March 20 bond redemption.
One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 49.48.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all ended
around 49.44, on total volume of $5.45 billion.
(Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)