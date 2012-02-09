* Touches low of 49.525/dlr, level not seen since Feb. 1
* Greek bailout suspense weighs
* Trade cautious ahead of ECB rate decision
(Adds details, quotes, updates to close)
By Aditya Phatak
MUMBAI, Feb 9 The Indian rupee fell to its
lowest level in more than a week on Thursday as importers
stepped up dollar buying, most likely to pay for oil and defence
equipment, and as caution set in ahead of the European Central
Bank's rate decision later in the day.
The rupee ended at 49.4975/5075 to the dollar,
after dipping to 49.5250, a level not seen since Feb. 1,
according to Thomson Reuters data. It closed at 49.15/16 on
Wednesday.
"Dollar buying related to oil was present," said Naveen
Raghuvanshi, an associate vice president of foreign exchange
trading at Development Credit Bank.
"There is also a big event risk in terms of the ECB rate
decision and its impact on the euro."
The euro hit two-month highs against the dollar and yen as
hopes that Greece would clinch a bailout deal encouraged
investors to unwind bearish positions, though trading was
cautious before a euro zone policy decision due around 1245 GMT.
Some traders said the rupee may weaken further in coming
days, regardless of the ECB decision, given its sharp rise in
January.
An ECB rate cut would normally weaken the euro, which is
seen by rupee traders as a gauge of risk sentiment.
The weak fundamentals of Asia's third-largest economy may
also come back to haunt the Indian currency, traders said.
The rupee gained more than 7 percent in January, aided
primarily by robust dollar inflows.
The currency dived nearly 16 percent in 2011 and was the
worst performing major Asian currency against the greenback,
hitting a record low of 54.30 on Dec. 15.
One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 49.86.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all ended
around 49.7, on a total volume of $4.72 billion.
India's main share index rebounded to close d 0.7
percent higher.
