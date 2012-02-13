* Greek parliament passes package of cuts for bailout money
* Dollar demand seen from oil companies, gold importers
* Rupee may rise to 49/dlr - Development Credit Bank
(Updates to close)
By Aditya Phatak
MUMBAI, Feb 13 The Indian rupee rose on
Monday powered by robust dollar inflows on improved risk
appetite after Greece moved a step closer to securing
much-needed bailout funds to avoid a messy default.
However, dollar buying by local oil refiners and possibly
some gold importers capped the rupee's rise, traders said.
Domestic oil companies are the largest buyers of the dollar
in the local currency market as oil is India's biggest import
item. Asia's third-largest economy is also the world's top
consumer of gold.
The rupee ended at 49.19/20 to the dollar, stronger
than Friday's close of 49.40/41. It moved in a band of 49.1250
to 49.5400 during the session.
"Strength is coming back into the rupee," said Naveen
Raghuvanshi, associate vice-president of forex trading at
Development Credit Bank.
"Buying of risk (risky assets) is also improving as it looks
like the problems in Europe might be coming under control. So we
could see the rupee hit 49 in coming sessions with resistance
around 48.80-48.75."
The rupee has gained more than 7.5 percent so far in 2012,
mainly on foreign fund inflows worth more than $7 billion until
Feb. 10, data from Securities and Exchange Board of India
showed.
Steps taken by the Reserve Bank of India in the past few
months to weed out speculation in the local currency market as
well as to boost dollar inflows have aided the rupee.
But traders fear that the fundamental weak links in the
Indian economy such as high inflation and yawning twin deficits
could cut short the currency's recovery. For an analysis, see
The local currency had plunged nearly 16 percent last year
to hit a record low of 54.30 and was the worst performing Asian
unit against the dollar.
Relief over the passing of austerity measures by the Greek
parliament saw bank shares lead European stocks higher on
Monday, while the euro also gained.
Monthly inflation data due around noon (0630 GMT) on Tuesday
is watched for clues on growth and interest rates, traders said.
Headline inflation probably eased to 6.60
percent from a year earlier in January, from 7.47 percent in
December, helped by easing food prices, a Reuters poll showed.
One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 49.5.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all ended
around 49.38, on total volume of $5.14 billion.
(Editing by Malini Menon)