* Rupee ends unchanged at 54.01/02
* Technicals point to test of 52.95
* Govt reforms, QE3 seen key factors
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Sept 18 The Indian rupee ended unchanged
on Tuesday after two sessions of gains, although investors
remained bullish on the prospects of the local unit on the back
of the government's new reforms push.
The rupee has rallied 2.6 percent over the previous two
sessions, buoyed by a suddenly emboldened government pushing
ahead with a hike in diesel prices, as well as with action to
attract foreign direct investments.
The government's renewed resolve, along with the Federal
Reserve's new asset purchase programme, have already increased
equities inflows.
Indian stocks have attracted 51.1 billion rupees ($949.37
million) in net foreign inflows in the last two sessions, or
about half of the amount received for all of August.
"The sentiment has changed for the rupee. Any bounce in the
USD/INR will be used to sell dollars," said Hemal Doshi,
currency strategist at Geojit Comtrade.
The rupee closed trade at 54.01/02 per dollar, as
per the State Bank of India closing rate,
u n changed from its previous close.
It traded in a 53.96-54.375 range during the session in a
volatile session.
Traders cited heavy dollar demand from a large mutual fund
house looking to meet redemptions in the morning session, but
the rupee recovered most losses and briefly even gained on the
day on the back of dollar sales from foreign funds.
The rupee could see gains in the days ahead as technical
charts show the break of 54.03-18 for the USD/INR as
significant, opening the way for a test of 52.95.
In the offshore non-deliverable forward market, the
one-month contract was at 54.18 while the three-month was at
54.70.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-month
dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the
MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed at around 54.04
with a total traded volume of around $5.6 billion.
