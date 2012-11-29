MUMBAI Nov 29 The Indian rupee rose to
an over one-week high on Thursday, breaching 55 to a dollar,
after the government agreed to a vote in parliament on
multi-brand retail, sparking hopes of the passage of much needed
reforms legislation.
The rupee was trading at 54.98/99 to a dollar, its highest
level since Nov. 20. It had last closed at 55.45/46 on Tuesday.
The Indian government bowed to intense opposition pressure
and agreed on Thursday to a vote on its decision to let foreign
supermarkets set up shop in India, taking a major step towards
ending a deadlock that has paralysed parliament for days.
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)