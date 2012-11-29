MUMBAI Nov 29 The Indian rupee rose to an over one-week high on Thursday, breaching 55 to a dollar, after the government agreed to a vote in parliament on multi-brand retail, sparking hopes of the passage of much needed reforms legislation.

The rupee was trading at 54.98/99 to a dollar, its highest level since Nov. 20. It had last closed at 55.45/46 on Tuesday.

The Indian government bowed to intense opposition pressure and agreed on Thursday to a vote on its decision to let foreign supermarkets set up shop in India, taking a major step towards ending a deadlock that has paralysed parliament for days.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)