UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
MUMBAI, July 30 The rupee weakened on Tuesday, extending losses into a second session ahead of the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India's review later in the day that may yield more cues about the central bank's currency defence measures.
The RBI is expected to keep rates steady and also hold its cash reserve ratio unchanged. The decision is due around 0530 GMT. [ID:ID:nL4N0G00MN]
The rupee was trading at 59.65/67 versus Monday's close of 59.415/425. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)