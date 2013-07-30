MUMBAI, July 30 The rupee weakened on Tuesday, extending losses into a second session ahead of the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India's review later in the day that may yield more cues about the central bank's currency defence measures.

The RBI is expected to keep rates steady and also hold its cash reserve ratio unchanged. The decision is due around 0530 GMT. [ID:ID:nL4N0G00MN]

The rupee was trading at 59.65/67 versus Monday's close of 59.415/425. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)