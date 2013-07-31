MUMBAI, July 31 India's central bank likely sold dollars via state-run banks on Wednesday as the rupee headed towards a record low, three dealers told Reuters.

The Reserve Bank of India likely sold dollars from 61.17 levels, they said. The rupee was last at 61.12/13, not far from the life low of 61.21 seen on July 8.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar and Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)